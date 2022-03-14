Supervisors approve to reconstruct Oktibbeha County Lake dam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - After years of struggle, Oktibbeha County supervisors have decided it was time to invest in fixing the dam at Oktibbeha County Lake.
Since 1979 after its first inspection, the levee on Oktibbeha County Lake was deemed unsatisfactory.
It’s caused flooding and forced water to be drained from the lake.
“It’s been an issue that’s had quite a bit of conversation,” District 3 Supervisor Marvell Howard said.
A week ago, the conversation turned into a decision.
The Board of Supervisors is moving forward with a plan to fix the levee by allowing new designs for the dam.
“It’s not going to be a cheap fix, but it’s something that’s been mandated by the state of Mississippi,” Howard said.
Howard said he’s lived near the lake before its existence.
“This lake in the past has been a great area where people come, especially in the late 70s and early 80s for relaxation and just come out and enjoy the outdoors. I think it could actually return to that.”
Once there is a design, the next step will be to work with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to ensure everything is done properly.