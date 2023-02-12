Super Bowl pep rally in Starkville celebrates its hometown heroes

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Starkville showed their excitement for the two players in Super Bowl LVII from Starkville with a pep rally on Saturday.
Family, friends, coaches, city leaders, and fans gathered at 16th Section Missionary Church, where Philadelphia receiver A.J. Brown and Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay Jr. went to church as children.
Brown and Gay were both raised in Starkville, played together at Starkville High, most notably in their state championship year in 2016, and now they are both in the starting lineup for this year's Super Bowl.
Their former coaches say this is a big deal for the city of Starkville, but not at all unexpected.
"Starkville is just a blue collar community," says coach Wayne Gillespie. "Expectations are extremely high, refuse to lose, refuse to give into temptation, just continuing to be great people, man. It couldn't happen to two finer guys."