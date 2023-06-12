Sunday storms damaged some property in northeast Mississippi

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Severe storms damaged some property Sunday evening in multiple counties in northeast Mississippi.
Becky Walton who is the owner of Walton's Greenhouses says about 3 of her greenhouses were hit. She did not know until her neighbors notified her and her family about the damage.
When they were finally able to analyze the damage they saw that more than 3 greenhouses were hit and some of the houses still had plants in them. Their rental property that is across the street was hit as well.
Walton tells me that it is roughly $50,000 to build each greenhouse.
She says her days ahead are her and her family untwisting metal, getting plumbing, and seeing what they can salvage
What was once going to be a slow season for them is now a busy one to get their greenhouses back to normal.