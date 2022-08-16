Summer Tupelo Furniture Market kicks off this week

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The summer Tupelo Furniture Market is back this week.
Titanic Furniture is one of 65 vendors at the market.
It is a family-owned business out of Chicago, Illinois, and has been in the works since 1989.
"We're city people, so we like the glam, the velvets, the leathers, the colors and we're bringing that style to the South," Omar Alchaar said.
Tupelo Furniture Market COO Adam Cleveland said the market brings in tons of business twice a year.
"Retail stores that need product are here trying to get product to fill their warehouses and fill their stores," he said.
The trade show is in buildings 4, 5 and 6. It will end Thursday, but is not open to the public.