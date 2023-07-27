 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Summer getting hotter over the years and Friday we continue a very hot trend

Summers are gradually getting hotter and hotter

Another very hot and very humid day is in store for our Friday

We have seen some portions of our area under heat advisories over the last few days and more heat advisories will be in store for portions of our area over the next several days.

Another, so very hot and humid day was found across our area on our Thursday. We saw most of the area top off in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees with the air temperature. We saw most of the area see the heat index well into the 90s to somewhat above 100 degrees.

All of this weather has been due to some high pressure domination. Hence, the lack of any real good rain areas found in our area. We have seen some isolated showers at times, however most areas have missed out on the activity. This will most likely continue to be our weather story for our area over the next several days.

We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.

