Summer getting hotter over the years and Friday we continue a very hot trend

We have seen some portions of our area under heat advisories over the last few days and more heat advisories will be in store for portions of our area over the next several days.
Another, so very hot and humid day was found across our area on our Thursday. We saw most of the area top off in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees with the air temperature. We saw most of the area see the heat index well into the 90s to somewhat above 100 degrees.
All of this weather has been due to some high pressure domination. Hence, the lack of any real good rain areas found in our area. We have seen some isolated showers at times, however most areas have missed out on the activity. This will most likely continue to be our weather story for our area over the next several days.
We will see most of our daytime high temperatures reach well into the 90s to around 100 degrees. We will see the heat index reach into the 100 to 115 degree category. This will lead our area to some heat advisories and even some excessive heat warnings down the line. We will see most of our overnight low temperatures stay in the 70s, even some towns dropping off to around 80 degrees.