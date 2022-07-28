Sulligent man arrested for weekend assault

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A Sulligent man was arrested on Thursday, July 28 for allegedly assaulting an elderly man several days earlier.
Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said officers arrested Richard Lewis, 42, of Sulligent, for felony elder abuse, assault and reckless endangerment.
The incident happened Saturday morning, July 23 in the 4000 block of Highway 278 where Lewis lives.
The police chief said two elderly men drove to Lewis’ home to look at a lawnmower.
Lewis told the men to leave, the police chief said. The men tried to drive away. McDaniel said Lewis approached the men and held them at gunpoint.
One of the men in the vehicle got out to talk with Lewis.
Lewis then attacked the man, McDaniel said. The victim is recovering from the attack.