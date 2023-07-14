Submit damage report through MEMA

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants people to document their flood damage.
Use the Self Report tool on the MEMA app or click the link below:
https://www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack/
The self-report tool is not a 911 service, and submitting a damage report is not an application for financial assistance.
If there was damage to your house, make sure to show the water line on the wall and have an electrical outlet in the picture.
This will help MEMA determine how much water was in the house.
You can also report damages to your local EMA office.