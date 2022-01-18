Students return back to campus at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - After over a month since taking their final exam of 2021, students at Mississippi State University (MSU) will be back on campus on Tuesday to start the spring semester.
One MSU senior from Athens, Greece said she's eager to finish up her undergrad and start her "new life".
“It’s a weird feeling because of COVID," said Emmanouela Antonaki. "I’m from Europe so things in Europe, it’s... I think it’s way more difficult than here.”
As the Omicron variant continues to strike across the country, more and more places are cracking back down on guidelines, including the university.
As of January 10th, all students, faculty, staff and visitors are once again required to wear a mask inside all university buildings, but many students seem to think wearing masks are a new normal.
“Everybody’s kind of used to it at this point," explained State senior Tarlys Smith Jr. "Do I like it? No. Do I think it needs to be implemented? Yes.”
The mask requirement will remain in place until February 1st.
Then the university faculty will reevaluate whether or not the requirement should stay.
“We cannot be 100% sure and safe everywhere," said Antonaki, "but masks are like one extra step to protect ourselves.”