 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Students learn about opportunities at college fair in Chickasaw County

  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston Career & Technology Education Center is helping area students learn more about their future possibilities. 

On Tuesday, local high school juniors and seniors attended a career fair featuring more than 30 colleges and universities.

Along with educational opportunities, they also learned about potential careers in the military and other workforce training programs.

The event is an annual occurrence in Chickasaw County and is one of many ways the school district provides guidance for upcoming graduates.

Tags

Recommended for you