Students learn about opportunities at college fair in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston Career & Technology Education Center is helping area students learn more about their future possibilities.
On Tuesday, local high school juniors and seniors attended a career fair featuring more than 30 colleges and universities.
Along with educational opportunities, they also learned about potential careers in the military and other workforce training programs.
The event is an annual occurrence in Chickasaw County and is one of many ways the school district provides guidance for upcoming graduates.