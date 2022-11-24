 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Students have free healthcare access through school, Nettleton SD reminds parents

  • Updated
  • 0
Students at Nettleton School

Students at Nettleton School in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nettleton school administrators remind unemployed United Furniture workers their children have access to free healthcare through the school.

It’s called Access Family Health Services and its opened two days a week on campus.

Students are allowed to take doctor's visits and get prescriptions on campus.

Parents must first fill out paperwork on campus .

Parents can also make appointments for their students to be seen on campus, which is free of charge.

The clinic is located on campus next to the nurse’s station.

The clinic can be used on Mondays and Wednesdays and a nurse practitioner is on duty.

Tags

Recommended for you