Students have free healthcare access through school, Nettleton SD reminds parents

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Nettleton school administrators remind unemployed United Furniture workers their children have access to free healthcare through the school.
It’s called Access Family Health Services and its opened two days a week on campus.
Students are allowed to take doctor's visits and get prescriptions on campus.
Parents must first fill out paperwork on campus .
Parents can also make appointments for their students to be seen on campus, which is free of charge.
The clinic is located on campus next to the nurse’s station.
The clinic can be used on Mondays and Wednesdays and a nurse practitioner is on duty.