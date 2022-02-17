Students and staff are taking off the mask at The University of Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The University of Mississippi has lifted its mask mandate for most areas on campus.
A mask will not be required in dining areas, residences halls, or in the gyms.
They are only required in classes and medical areas like Student Health.
The Mississippi State Department of Health's website does recommend wearing a mask in all indoor public setting even if vaccinated.
Sheluv Walton is a student at Ole Miss and she said she thinks everyone should be able to do whatever they want to do, regardless of the rules.
She said, "I personally wear mine at times out of sympathy for other because I do get that it is a sensitive subject. I do think people should be allowed to do what they want to do."
She said she does feel safe on campus.
She added, "I'm a little indifferent. I do feel safe. I feel like it's my choice and I put myself at risk not you."
Faculty and staff are allowed to require face covering in their private offices.
The university does plan to make adjustments if needed.