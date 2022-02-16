SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students across the state participated in a state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday morning.
WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams visited Smithville where an April 27, 2011, tornado destroyed the small town and killed 23 people.
The school suffered a large amount of damage and had to be rebuilt.
Now, the community has a protective dome on the school’s campus which the community can use for shelter during severe weather. It also serves as the school’s gymnasium.
From 2011 to 2013, the campus was under construction, Smithville School Principal Chad O'Brian said.
"It's one of those things you prepare in advance or it's too late to prepare," he said.
During Wednesday’s drill, it took about seven minutes for everyone to get to shelter; O'Brian would like that to become five minutes.
The school conducts these drills twice a year.
"The main thing with the drill is we just want everybody to know what procedures are and where to go. We don't want any questions. We just want everyone to understand in advance what the expectations are should we ever need it."
The principal said he will never forget that fateful day in 2011, but he feels better knowing they have a safe place to go if it happens again.