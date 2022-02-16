 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Students across the state participated in a state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Students across the state participated in a state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday morning.

WTVA reporter Aundrea Adams visited Smithville where an April 27, 2011, tornado destroyed the small town and killed 23 people.

The school suffered a large amount of damage and had to be rebuilt.

Now, the community has a protective dome on the school’s campus which the community can use for shelter during severe weather. It also serves as the school’s gymnasium.

From 2011 to 2013, the campus was under construction, Smithville School Principal Chad O'Brian said.

"It's one of those things you prepare in advance or it's too late to prepare," he said. 

During Wednesday’s drill, it took about seven minutes for everyone to get to shelter; O'Brian would like that to become five minutes.  

The school conducts these drills twice a year.

"The main thing with the drill is we just want everybody to know what procedures are and where to go. We don't want any questions. We just want everyone to understand in advance what the expectations are should we ever need it." 

The principal said he will never forget that fateful day in 2011, but he feels better knowing they have a safe place to go if it happens again.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you