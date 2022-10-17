Student loan forgiveness applications now formally open, Biden says

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR County. In Mississippi, Tunica, Tate, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&