 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeshire Drive in Tupelo

Crews work to clean up after Monday evening storms downed trees in the Lakeshire area. 

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo.

A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and powerlines. 

According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city is down, leading to much of west Tupelo to be without electricity. 

Tupelo Fire crews were called to Lakeshire Drive after a tree fell in the area.

According to a spokesman at Fire Station One, the tree fell onto a transformer. 

The Lee County EMA Director said they were also aware of a few transformers going down and flash flooding issues. 

This is a developing story. 

Tags

Recommended for you