Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo.
A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and powerlines.
According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city is down, leading to much of west Tupelo to be without electricity.
Tupelo Fire crews were called to Lakeshire Drive after a tree fell in the area.
According to a spokesman at Fire Station One, the tree fell onto a transformer.
The Lee County EMA Director said they were also aware of a few transformers going down and flash flooding issues.
This is a developing story.