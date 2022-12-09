Street work affects portions of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A street closure will affect travelers in the downtown area of Tupelo,
Starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 the city will close a section of Spring Street from Clark Street to Elizabeth Street. This is located just to the West of the Fairpark Area in Mill Village.
Contractors will work on median improvements as part of the City of Tupelo and Mississippi Department of Transportation TAP (Transportation Alternative Program) Grant work.
The section of Spring Street will be closed for approximately one week.