Street paving projects underway in Calhoun City

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, Yalobusha, northern Calhoun, Union, Pontotoc, west central Itawamba, southern Marshall, Lee, eastern Tate, northeastern Tallahatchie and Panola Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Batesville to near Troy. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Oxford, Senatobia, New Albany, Batesville, Pontotoc, Water Valley, Verona, Charleston, Trace State Park, George Payne State Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Tombigbee State Park, John W Kyle State Park, Saltillo, Bruce, Shannon, Sardis, Como and Plantersville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH