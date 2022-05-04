Street paving projects underway in Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Drivers could see some delays and detours as road improvements begin in Calhoun City.
Crews from both the city and county are repaving George Avenue which city leaders say is in serious need of repairs.
A 200-thousand dollar grant will help pay for the project which could last through the end of the week of May 4, 2022.
"Team effort is what we are looking for and I know the people will be happy that we are out and working together to get their roads paved," said Calhoun City Mayor Marshall Coleman. "This was one that was badly needed. If you looked at it when you walked down, you could see the ground in some areas."
Mayor Coleman expects to see more grant money available later this year in order to continue paving other streets.