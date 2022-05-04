 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lafayette, Yalobusha,
northern Calhoun, Union, Pontotoc, west central Itawamba, southern
Marshall, Lee, eastern Tate, northeastern Tallahatchie and Panola
Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Batesville to near Troy. Movement was east at
30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Oxford, Senatobia, New Albany, Batesville, Pontotoc, Water
Valley, Verona, Charleston, Trace State Park, George Payne State
Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Tombigbee State Park, John W
Kyle State Park, Saltillo, Bruce, Shannon, Sardis, Como and
Plantersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Street paving projects underway in Calhoun City

  • Updated
  • 0

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. ( WTVA ) - Drivers could see some delays and detours as road improvements begin in Calhoun City.

Crews from both the city and county are repaving George Avenue which city leaders say is in serious need of repairs.

A 200-thousand dollar grant will help pay for the project which could last through the end of the week of May 4, 2022.

"Team effort is what we are looking for and I know the people will be happy that we are out and working together to get their roads paved," said Calhoun City Mayor Marshall Coleman. "This was one that was badly needed. If you looked at it when you walked down, you could see the ground in some areas." 

Mayor Coleman expects to see more grant money available later this year in order to continue paving other streets.

Tags

Recommended for you