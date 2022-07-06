 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Stranger Things' is ending, but a spinoff is in the works

'Stranger Things' is ending, but a spinoff is in the works

A live-action "Stranger Things" spinoff and a "stage play set within the world and mythology" of the show are coming from Upside Down Pictures, a new production company founded by the show's creators The Duffer Brothers.

 Courtesy of Netflix

"Stranger Things" is coming to an end, but its upside-down stories will live on.

Both a live-action "Stranger Things" spinoff and a "stage play set within the world and mythology" of the show are coming from Upside Down Pictures, a new production company founded by the show's creators The Duffer Brothers.

Upside Down Pictures is part of Netflix's ongoing deal with Matt and Ross Duffer, who said in a statement they aim to create stories like those that inspired them growing up and "take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism."

The Duffers foreshadowed the spinoff news in February when they said the upcoming "Stranger Things 5" would be the show's final season.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of 'Stranger Things," they said at the time. "New mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

It's no surprise Netflix is investing more in "Stranger Things." Its latest season is the company's most popular English-language TV series ever, notching 1.15 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days. That's especially important for Netflix in 2022, as the stock has plummeted roughly 70% so far this year and it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade during the first quarter.

As for Upside Down Pictures, other projects in the works include a series based on the 1984 fantasy novel "The Talisman," written by Peter Straub and Stephen King. Hilary Leavitt, who developed hits like "Ozark" and "Orphan Black," will run the company.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

