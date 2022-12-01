 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms damaged 27 homes in Choctaw, Lowndes, Oktibbeha counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Submit damage report through MEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s storms damaged six homes in Choctaw County, 20 homes in Lowndes County and a single home in Oktibbeha County.

That’s according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) first preliminary report published on Thursday.

So far, five counties have reported damage. Jasper County reported 12 homes damaged and Pike County reported eight homes damaged.

Eight tornadoes touched down across the state, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Two injuries were reported in Pike County.

Mississippians who sustained damage are encouraged to file insurance claims, take photos of damage and report the damage to MEMA using this link.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you