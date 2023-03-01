Storm shelters are an expensive but reliable way to protect from severe weather

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - As we prepare for potential severe weather this week, it's important to consider how you can prepare for the worst.
For many, that means seeking storm shelters, private or public.
Lee's Precast Concrete designs and sells free-standing storm shelters that comply with FEMA standards.
"We do have the ones that need to be anchored,” general manager Allen Lee said. “We got some models that don't have to be anchored. We do have a model that goes inside your carport."
These storm shelters can range from $4,500 to $6,500 depending on the model.
In the past, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has offered tax rebates and reimbursed homeowners in Clay, Lowndes and Monroe counties. However, that is no longer the case.
Tax credits are also available for Alabama residents.
"Storm shelters have really got popular for this region,” Lee said. “Seems like in the last 10,15 years there's been a lot. The storms that we're having are more frequent and seems to be more severe."