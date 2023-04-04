Storm killed 9 across Mississippi border in McNairy County, Tennessee

SELMER, Tenn. (WTVA) — Last week’s tornado outbreak killed nine people just across the Mississippi border in McNairy County, Tennessee.
WTVA reporter Garner Montgomery spoke with the Rankin family who lost their home of 15 years in the storm.
The family has a backup plan for the time being.
“Our preacher that’s up there at that church, he brought the RV out here just to stay in,” Ridge Rankin said. “Right now, we’re just trying to find somewhere to live.”
Their home is among dozens destroyed in McNairy County.
Compared to Mississippi’s single death, nine deaths just across the state border is eye-opening.
“We had four people killed on our road, our one road, four of them,” Linda Moss said. “It demolished their homes, and throwed them out into the woods.”