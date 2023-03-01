Storm flipped gas station canopy in Burnsville

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Itawamba, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 933 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn,
Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Tishomingo
State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Belmont, Shannon,
Plantersville, Mantachie, Ecru, Tishomingo, Blair and Pratts
Friendship.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 50, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

LEE                   PHILLIPS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               DESOTO
ITAWAMBA              LAFAYETTE             LEE
MARSHALL              MONROE                PANOLA
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              QUITMAN
TALLAHATCHIE          TATE                  TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO            TUNICA                UNION
YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD,
PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO,
WATER VALLEY, AND WEST HELENA.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Prolonged heavy rain event that could produce 1 to 2 inches
of rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday. An additional 2 to
4 inches is possible on Thursday night into Friday morning
mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this
combined with damp soils could cause flash flooding in the
watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Storm flipped gas station canopy in Burnsville

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday's line of storms left behind some damage, mainly to a gas station in Tishomingo County.

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday evening's round of storms left behind some damage in Tishomingo County.

The storm flipped a large canopy at a 76 gas station in Burnsville.

There have been no reports of any injuries anywhere.

