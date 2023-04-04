Storm debris from Tish Towing and Recovery in Golden landed in nearby neighbor's pasture

GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The business would be non-existent if not for one last wall left standing after severe weather on April 1.
In the early morning hours that Saturday, Ray and Sherry Shook, two retired long-time residents of Golden, MS, had taken their leave from a long night of watching the WTVA 9 News team prepare most of North Mississippi for what was expected to be exactly that - a long night of severe weather, just one week after a similar event left over 20 people dead in the state.
The Shooks said they were asleep when town employees came and woke them up by knocking on their windows - they had first tried calling them on the phone but couldn't get an answer.
When Ray and Sherry got up around 1:30 that morning, they walked outside and saw for the first time that a few large trees had fallen on their workshop and crushed it.
"We were shocked," Sherry said. "I mean, we knew the wind was really bad, but we had no idea."
Less than a football field's distance from the workshop, the scattered remains of Tish Towing and Recovery could be found, still on the Shooks' property.
Large pieces of the roof, along with fiberglass insulation and all kinds of wooden pieces, were blown across a set of railroad tracks and through a gap in the tree line to where they would finally rest, not far from two horses the Shooks keep as pets.
The debris didn't travel too far - maybe 50 yards. But looking at what is left of Tish Towing and Recovery is all it takes to see just how destructive the storm truly was.
Concrete cinderblocks, bricks, glass, and all manner of wooden framing and electronics littered the towing yard where a central office once stood. And the gate closing off the entrance was also damaged and brought down.
Metal siding and roofing could be seen tangled in the high branches of nearby trees.
It is undetermined whether or not the damage was tornado-related, but Ray Shook noted that there was more tin from the Tish Towing and Recovery building farther away, maybe 100 yards or more, on the opposite side of his house.