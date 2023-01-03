 Skip to main content
Storm damaged woman's house in Golden

Storm damage in Golden, Mississippi

Storm damage on Front Street in Golden, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 3, 2023.

GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A storm seriously damaged a woman's house Tuesday morning in Tishomingo County.

The storm ripped off part of Elizabeth Bethune’s roof. Her grandson Paul Storment rushed to her house in Golden.

"Someone called me and told me that my grandmother's had been hit,” he said. “So I got in my truck and got up here.”

He said his grandmother and her caretaker were inside when the storm struck. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Storment said tornadoes have struck the house two times in the past.

Storm surveyors will determine if a tornado caused the damage.

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

