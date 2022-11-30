Storm damage surveyed in Lowndes County

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County.
One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged.
Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to tear the building down and rebuild.
In the mean time, firefighters will be relocated to another location.
The same storm also toppled the steeple at Mt. Zion Church in Caledonia.
WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan reported live from a destroyed barn along Wolfe Road, which is also in the Caledonia area.
Debris was scattered across the property and tin was found hanging in trees.
Storm surveyors are in Lowndes County Wednesday gathering data to determine if a tornado caused the damage. Preliminary results are expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.
The Steens area was one of the harder hit areas.
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries in Lowndes County.