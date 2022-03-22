 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee MS, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur,
Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Madison and McNairy.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

  • 0
Storm damage on MSU campus on March 22, 2022

Storm damage on the Starkville campus of Mississippi State University. Photo Date: March 22, 2022.

Open this link to view active power outages.

(WTVA) - The campus police at Mississippi State University confirmed storm damage on its campus. See image above.

MSU spokesman Sid Salter confirmed there are some downed large trees on the Starkville campus. No injuries reported, but some damage to parked cars.

Storm damage on MSU campus on March 22, 2022

Storm damage on the Starkville campus of Mississippi State University. Photo Date: March 22, 2022.
Storm damage on Mississippi State campus on March 22, 2022

Storm damage on Mississippi State University campus with down power lines. In the area of Hardy Road. Source: MSU police.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed damage to more than a dozen power poles. Emergency crews are going through homes to check for any possible injuries.

Matthew Charles Ott shared this video of a possible tornado in West Point.

The sheriff of Montgomery County sent pictures of toppled trees in the Huntsville community. 

Storm damage in Montgomery County on March 22, 2022

Storm damage in Huntsville community of Montgomery County. Source: Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins.
Storm damage in Montgomery County on March 22, 2022

Storm damage in Huntsville community of Montgomery County. Source: Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed damage to power lines and power poles, as well as trees in Darracott.

Storm damage in Monroe County on March 22, 2022.

Storm damage in Monroe County (MS) on March 22, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Storm damage in Monroe County (MS) on March 22, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

Storm damage in Monroe County (MS) on March 22, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Storm damage in Monroe County (MS) on March 22, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

Storm damage in Monroe County (MS) on March 22, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.

The Starkville bureau of the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported power lines along Highway 50 in Clay County, east of West Point near Barton Ferry Road. See video below.

Cody Anderson captured this footage of a possible tornado in Lauderdale County.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

