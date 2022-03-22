Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

Open this link to view active power outages.
(WTVA) - The campus police at Mississippi State University confirmed storm damage on its campus. See image above.
MSU spokesman Sid Salter confirmed there are some downed large trees on the Starkville campus. No injuries reported, but some damage to parked cars.
MSU workers already assessing & working on multiple sites around campus that experienced falling tree-limbs. @WTVAWeather #msux #msuwx pic.twitter.com/f2a3Ye1QWk— Maggye McCallie (@maggyejoWX) March 22, 2022
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott confirmed damage to more than a dozen power poles. Emergency crews are going through homes to check for any possible injuries.
Matthew Charles Ott shared this video of a possible tornado in West Point.
In West Point from Matthew Charles Ott. pic.twitter.com/YBycyvGUdb— WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) March 22, 2022
The sheriff of Montgomery County sent pictures of toppled trees in the Huntsville community.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook confirmed damage to power lines and power poles, as well as trees in Darracott.
The Starkville bureau of the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported power lines along Highway 50 in Clay County, east of West Point near Barton Ferry Road. See video below.
Cody Anderson captured this footage of a possible tornado in Lauderdale County.