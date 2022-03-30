 Skip to main content
Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

  • Updated
Storm damage on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS

On Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

A tree fell through the roof of a house in Oxford, according to police.

Storm damage in Oxford on March 30, 2022

Storm damage in Oxford on March 30, 2022. Location not provided. Source: Oxford Police Department.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan shared this image of a tree down along Highway 9.

Storm damage in Calhoun County on March 30, 2022

Tree down on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

He later shared more images from Highway 9.

Storm damage on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS

On Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.
Storm damage on Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS

On Highway 9 in Calhoun County, MS. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

We received this image from the Shannon area along County Road 506.

Storm damage in Shannon March 30, 2022

Damage at home along County Road 506 in Shannon, MS. Source: iamkwinfrey@***********

This image is near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Mississippi.

Storm damage near Ross Barnett reservoir on March 30, 2022

Storm damage near the Ross Barnett Reservoir on March 30, 2022. Credit: Cherryl Avent.

Mark sent this image of a tree down in Amory near the McDonald's restaurant. 

Storm damage in Amory, MS on March 30, 2022

Tree down near the McDonald's restaurant in Amory, MS. Credit: Mark Conger.

About 8:30 p.m. - Noxubee County EMA confirmed a mobile home overturned along Tom Bennett Road with three people trapped. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported no injuries after a vehicle was found caught in power lines in Itawamba County.

Storm damage in Itawamba County on March 30, 2022

Vehicle caught in power lines in Itawamba County near Highway 178 and Nita Lake Road, which is west of Tremont. Photo Date: March 30, 2022. Source: MHP.
Storm damage in Calhoun County on March 30, 2022

Damage in Ellard, MS near Bruce. Credit: Kristy Turner.

