Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

A tree fell through the roof of a house in Oxford, according to police.
We got called to a tree falling through the roof of a house.Fortunately nobody was injured. pic.twitter.com/BXE3JARJtl— Oxford Police Dept. (@OxfordPolice) March 30, 2022
Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan shared this image of a tree down along Highway 9.
He later shared more images from Highway 9.
We received this image from the Shannon area along County Road 506.
This image is near the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Mississippi.
Mark sent this image of a tree down in Amory near the McDonald's restaurant.
About 8:30 p.m. - Noxubee County EMA confirmed a mobile home overturned along Tom Bennett Road with three people trapped.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported no injuries after a vehicle was found caught in power lines in Itawamba County.