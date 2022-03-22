 Skip to main content
Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

  • Updated
Storm damage on MSU campus on March 22, 2022

Storm damage on the Starkville campus of Mississippi State University. Photo Date: March 22, 2022.

Open this link to view active power outages.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The campus of Mississippi State University saw some of the more significant storm damage on Tuesday.

Several trees toppled and some fell and crushed cars beneath them.

Storm damage on MSU campus on March 22, 2022

Storm damage on Mississippi State campus on March 22, 2022

Storm damage on Mississippi State University campus with down power lines. In the area of Hardy Road. Source: MSU police.

So far, we’ve received no reports of any injuries across the WTVA viewing area.

The storm knocked down power poles in Clay County and West Point, especially along Highway 50.

Open this link to view more storm damage in Clay County.

Matthew Charles Ott shared this video of a possible tornado in West Point.

The sheriff of Montgomery County sent pictures of toppled trees in the Huntsville community. 

Storm damage in Montgomery County on March 22, 2022

Storm damage in Huntsville community of Montgomery County. Source: Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins.
Storm damage in Montgomery County on March 22, 2022

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook reported damage to power poles and downed trees across roadways in the Darracott community.

Storm damage in Monroe County on March 22, 2022.

Storm damage in Monroe County (MS) on March 22, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Cody Anderson captured this footage of a possible tornado in Lauderdale County.

