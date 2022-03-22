Storm damage reported across north Mississippi

Open this link to view active power outages.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The campus of Mississippi State University saw some of the more significant storm damage on Tuesday.
Several trees toppled and some fell and crushed cars beneath them.
MSU workers already assessing & working on multiple sites around campus that experienced falling tree-limbs. @WTVAWeather #msux #msuwx pic.twitter.com/f2a3Ye1QWk— Maggye McCallie (@maggyejoWX) March 22, 2022
So far, we’ve received no reports of any injuries across the WTVA viewing area.
The storm knocked down power poles in Clay County and West Point, especially along Highway 50.
Open this link to view more storm damage in Clay County.
Matthew Charles Ott shared this video of a possible tornado in West Point.
In West Point from Matthew Charles Ott. pic.twitter.com/YBycyvGUdb— WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) March 22, 2022
The sheriff of Montgomery County sent pictures of toppled trees in the Huntsville community.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook reported damage to power poles and downed trees across roadways in the Darracott community.
Cody Anderson captured this footage of a possible tornado in Lauderdale County.