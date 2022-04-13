 Skip to main content
Storm damage found in north Mississippi; 3 injuries reported in Tippah County

  • Updated
Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022

Storm damage to house on Bunch Street in Corinth, MS. Source: joy****@*******.com.

(WTVA) - Another week, another round of severe weather her in north Mississippi and northwest Alabama.

Shanna McMillan sent this picture of metal roofing in Pontotoc.

Storm damage in Pontotoc County on April 13, 2022.

Storm damage in Pontotoc County on April 13, 2022. Source: Shanna McMillan.

Andrew Canaday shared these images of damage and flooding in Corinth.

Flooding in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022

Flooding in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.
Storm damage in Corinth on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.
Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.

Lisa Tutor Crum sent this photo of her shed in the Kossuth area.

Storm damage in Kossuth area on April 13, 2022

Damage found in the Kossuth area; on County Road 620. Source: Lisa Tutor Crum. Photo Date: April 13, 2022.

Kaitlyn Wright sent this photo from Dumas, MS.

storm damage in Dumas, MS on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Dumas, MS. Source: Kaitlyn Wright. Photo Date: April 13, 2022.

Torie Rich Burcham sent this photo from Burnsville, MS.

Storm damage in Burnsville, MS along Highway 365. Source: Torie Rich Burcham.

Storm damage in Burnsville, MS along Highway 365. Source: Torie Rich Burcham.

Karen Kirkman sent these images from Falkner, MS.

Storm damage in Falkner on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.
Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.
Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.
Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

WTVA morning anchor Bronson Woodruff took this photo from his hometown of Kossuth.

Storm damage on County Road 604 in Kossuth, MS

Storm damage on County Road 604 in Kossuth, MS. Source: Bronson Woodruff.

The CEO of the Tippah County Hospital Patrick Chapman reported roof damage to the old section of the hospital, as well as some water damage to offices. However, patients are good and the ER is still open.

Sharon McDaniels Hughes shared this video of a fire at the First Assembly of God in Amory, MS. Possible lightning strike to steeple.

Vickey Gibens sent this photo of more damage in Corinth.

Corinth storm damage on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Vickey Gibens.

Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin shared this video from CR 413 in Houlka. She reported no injuries. At 9:20 p.m., she said the road is completely blocked and will be blocked for a while due to size of tree.

Winston County EMA Director Jimmy Lovorn Jr. reported damage to homes, down trees and power lines, entrapments cleared in Noxapater, Nanih Waiya and Ellison Ridge community.

John Evans with more pictures of damage in Corinth.

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: John Evans.
Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: John Evans.

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: John Evans.
Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: John Evans.

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: John Evans.

