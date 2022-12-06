Storm cleanup continues one week after tornado in Lowndes County

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - A tornado ripped through Lowndes County one week ago.
The storm damaged more than 20 homes in the county.
Homeowners began to pile up debris immediately after the storm.
Now, the county has been making the rounds picking up that debris.
Lowndes County Road Manager Mike Aldridge said the cleanup has been productive.
He praised homeowners who following the county’s advice last week and separated piles of debris.
Aldridge’s crews began picking up debris on Monday morning.
He estimates the county transported 50 loads of vegetation with each load weighing approximately 8,000 pounds.
They’ll return to pick up more debris sometime around Christmas.