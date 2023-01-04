Storm cleanup also underway in Itawamba County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday left behind damage in several counties in north Mississippi, including Itawamba County.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation spent several hours Tuesday afternoon clearing debris along Highway 371.
Stephanie Boutwell was in her home with her family when the storm hit.
"It was on top of us,” she said. “You could just hear things flying around outside. I heard a tree hit the house. It was a pretty loud boom."
Boutwell said the experience was scary but the support afterwards has been overwhelming.
She said friends, family, firefighters and even some inmates from the sheriff’s office helped with debris.
"They were out here cutting up trees,” she said. “They helped get the tree off the house. They tarped the roof."
Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.