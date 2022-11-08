Store robbed Monday evening in Pontotoc; arrest made

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made for an armed robbery at a liquor store in Pontotoc.
According to the Pontotoc Police Department, the robbery happened Monday evening, Nov. 7 shortly before 7:17 at Express Liquor & Wine on Highway 15 North.
Workers told officers a man entered the business, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to Police. The robber was given money and left the store.
Officers arrested Darren Holbrook, 22, of Pontotoc, two hours later.
Police said officers recovered a pistol and money allegedly used and stolen in the robbery.