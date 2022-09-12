Store clerk murdered in Tupelo described as good, generous man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The murder of a store clerk in Tupelo has shaken the community.

Chris Copeland, 26, is accused of shooting Parmvir Singh, 33, on Sunday at the Chevron gas station at Cliff Gookin Boulevard and Thomas Street.

Police said the shooting apparently happened during a robbery.

"I just hope God be with him and his family because it was sad," routine customer Lloyd Hendricks said.

Hendricks described Singh as a good and generous man.

"He ain't mess with nobody, honest to God. You'll go in the store and be like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ He'll crack a joke with you and even if you aint have enough money to pay for something, he'll give you some change."

Hendricks added, "It's just messed up that the man didn't bother anyone and then got his life took by something like that."

Copeland was initially believed to make his first court appearance on Monday. However, the appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.