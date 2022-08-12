Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Youth Against Gang Activity is sponsoring a Stop the Violence Rally on Saturday, August 13.
The event will take place at Sim Scott park from noon to 6:00 p.m.
April Penny Montford is the spokeswoman for YAGA, a non-profit organization based out of Indianola, Miss. with roots dating back to the 1980's in Chicago, Illinois.
The event is designed to allow city leaders and adults to connect with local kids and to establish trust and lines of communication with them.
Montford said YAGA hopes to bring mentoring, tutoring, and life-coaching to the city along with enacting and enabling more after-school activities for kids in Columbus.
The rally follows an apparent increase in violent crimes in Columbus over the summer of 2022.