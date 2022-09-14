 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Dan Judd II

Dan Judd II, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep.

According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended.

Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but the driver fled, according to the news release.

The pursuit ended near Carr Vista Road in Verona where officers captured the driver, 33-year-old Dan Judd II, after a short foot chase.

Police claim Judd tossed a gun while running but officers found it.

According to the news release, someone stole the Jeep from the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

As a result, police charged Judd with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you