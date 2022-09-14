Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended.
Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but the driver fled, according to the news release.
The pursuit ended near Carr Vista Road in Verona where officers captured the driver, 33-year-old Dan Judd II, after a short foot chase.
Police claim Judd tossed a gun while running but officers found it.
According to the news release, someone stole the Jeep from the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
As a result, police charged Judd with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.