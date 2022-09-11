Stolen fire truck in Alcorn County recovered

Updated Sept. 12, 9:23 a.m.
The rescue truck has been located, the fire department announced.
Original article below
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving the Sunday morning theft of a truck from a fire department.
Law enforcement posted pictures on Facebook of the vehicle taken from the Union Center/Theo Volunteer Fire Department.
One side of the truck has the words "in memory of H.C. Bates."
Bates was chief of the department from the early 1990s until prior to his death in 2018.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell asks you to call the sheriff's office at 662-286-5521 if you see the stolen vehicle.