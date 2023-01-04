Steve Holland seeks to return to public service

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) - A family whose been a longtime fixture in local politics is looking to stay in it.
One brother says he's stepping down while the other says he's stepping up to serve.
Steve holland first got elected to the state house in 19-83. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get back into public service. He is excited to be running and mentions how he wanted to run a while back.
"I wanted to be supervisor 40 years ago when I ran for the legislature and that didn't open and now it is open, said 5th District Supervisor candidate Steve Holland.
The seat's coming open because someone he knows quite well is not running for reelection.
"I am about to have my 77th birthday and uh I just want to have time to do stuff for myself."
Holland's brother Billy Joe Holland has been representing District 5 of Lee County since 2000. He is ready for retirement and to enjoy his life with his wife.
It is probably no surprise he's backing his brother for the job.
"He spent 36 years in state legislature. He knows the government and I think he will make a good supervisor," said 5th District Supervisor Billy Joe Holland.
A Steve Holland victory would keep the holland family going in local politics.