Stepdaughter key witness in Houston murder trial

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday was the second day of trial for murder suspect Jarquavious Doss.
He’s accused of murdering Rob Cox on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston.
Prosecutors on Tuesday used testimonies from a handful of people, including Cox’s step-daughter Alexis Tallant.
Cox and her had traveled to Houston with the intent to buy a car from someone whom they had been talking with on social media.
However, authorities said three people ambushed them and Cox was shot in the struggle and later died.
Tallant told the court she believes Doss is the one who shot her stepfather.
It took investigators several months to identify and track down Doss and two other suspects — Jeremiah Fears and Lamarius Spraggins. They were arrested the following June.
A grand jury indicted all three suspects of capital murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and aggravated assault.
Doss is the first of the three suspects to go on trial.