Staying safe, while being active in the heat

TUPELO, Miss. - The summer heat is a threat to some outdoor plans this summer. But, some locals won’t let the hot temperatures keep them from having fun in the sun. One group still plays soccer every Sunday at Ballard Park.
Players take precautions to stay safe in the sun. Soccer player Glendy Jax shared tips for people wanting to stay active this summer.
“I think the best thing to do first is like, practice everyday because you get used to it,” Jax said. “And, like drinking water being healthy and like taking some breaks too because then you will get tired.”
Other tips include being out in the later hours of the day, using cool sweat rags, and wearing light weight clothes.