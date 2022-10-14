State's highest court upholds ruling on Tupelo property dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Supreme Court has upheld a Lee County Chancery Court ruling that companies violated a subdivision's covenants by allowing four disabled men to use their home.
At issue was Brandi's Hope Community Services leasing a home in The Grove subdivision and then leasing bedrooms in the home to the four men while providing 24-hour residential support services to them.
Andi and Sheryl Graf went to court contending the home was being used as a business, and Judge Jacqueline Mask agreed.
Brandi's Hope leased the home from the owner, Scioto Properties, and the two challenged Mask's ruling.
Justices on the high court wrote they agreed with the ruling because the house "practically functions as a nursing home or assisted-living facility, which the covenants expressly prohibit."