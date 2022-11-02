 Skip to main content
State teachers feel more appreciated

Local teachers appointed to Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council
A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the legislature.
The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its Teacher Retention designed  to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators.
 
About half of the teachers say they learned about open positions through a colleague or friend.
 
And about half  picked their school based on their geographic location.
 
Only about 2% of teachers applied for jobs based on a recruitment event.

