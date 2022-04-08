State senator calls tax cut 'heartbreaking'

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Mississippi legislature ended its 2022 session with compromises on several key measures.
Lawmakers passed a medical marijuana plan.
They also passed a teacher pay raise and a major tax cut.
Of course, not all lawmakers are happy with this year session.
The legislature did not fix the state's referendum laws.
Some long-time lawmakers, like District 7 State Senator Hob Bryan of Amory, says cutting the income tax means less money available for schools, health care, roads and other services.
"The reason this is so tragic, and the reason I say that it is the most devastating thing that's happened since I've been there, is this practically cannot be undone. It's half a billion dollars forever indexed for inflation that will not be available for roads. They will not be available for water and sewer. They will not be available for public education," Bryan said.
Senator Bryan was also one of a handful of lawmakers voting against pay raises for statewide and other elected officials like the governor, lieutenant governor and the attorney general.