State school board makes move that could allow some school employees to bring gun to work

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Board of Education Thursday opened the door to local school districts allowing employees to bring a gun to school if they have an enhanced concealed carry permit.
The question is: Will any districts walk through the door and actually allow that?
The state’s school board voted to strip the requirement that school district weapons policies prohibit anyone besides authorized law enforcement officers from bringing a gun onto school grounds.
That move was made, according to the Mississippi Department of Education, because the state’s 2011 enhanced conceal carry laws trump that policy made by the board in the 1990s. According to MDE, its policies cannot conflict with state law.
Former Monroe County Superintendent of Education Scott Cantrell got a Mississippi attorney general’s opinion in 2013 about schools and concealed weapons brought onto school grounds by someone with a permit.
That opinion said school districts may prohibit or allow employees with enhanced carry licenses to carry weapons. It further states those districts can spend money to train employees to get a permit to legally carry a gun on campus.
That same opinion says other people with those enhanced carry licenses:
- may enter school facilities without violating concealed weapons statutes
- may enter public areas of schools without being charged with trespassing
- may be barred by a school district from going into areas of a school where the general public is not allowed
As for now, MDE is telling local districts they are still required to have a weapons policy and to “consult with their board attorney to ensure compliance with federal and state law.”