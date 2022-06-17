State Rep. Lynn Wright passes away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — People are sharing their condolences with the family of state Rep. Lynn Wright who died Friday at the age of 69.
Wright, of Columbus, represented parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties. He won the District 37 seat in 2020.
"It is truly difficult to express just how positive of an impact Rep. Lynn Wright and his family have had on Mississippi and her people," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "The legacy he leaves is rich, and he will be fondly remembered."
"Although his service to our state was sadly cut too short, Lynn Wright accomplished much for the people he represented in District 37 during a time of unheard-of challenges for all Mississippians," said House Speaker Philip Gunn.
Wright, a Republican, previously served as Lowndes County's superintendent of education. His career in education also included success as a high school football and baseball coach, primarily with Pickens Academy in Alabama.
No funeral arrangements have been announced yet. Visitation will be held in Reform, Alabama, at Skelton Funeral Home Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the governor plans to set a special election to fill the District 37 seat in the Mississippi House.