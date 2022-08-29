State lawmakers may have to step in to resolve Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - It appears the state government is on the verge of providing aid to the City of Jackson to solve its water crisis.
Local lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday, Aug. 29, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported.
They said the problem cannot wait until lawmakers reconvene in January.
“The people of Jackson, Byram, Ridgeland, and Hinds County are in Day 32 of a boil water notice,” the letter reads. “Water pressure issues are shutting down schools, businesses, and government offices. Raw sewage discharge has closed the Pearl River. We need to act now.”
Sens. John Horhn, Hillman Frazier, Walter Michel, David Blount and Sollie Norwood signed the letter.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said, “Our understanding is the water and sewer system serving 250,000 citizens of the State and numerous businesses is at the brink of collapsing. We have grave concerns for citizens’ health and safety. It is apparent the cities served by the system do not have the assets to address this issue in a timely manner and effectively for the longer term. I believe it is time for the State to take an active role in finding a solution—both short term and long term.”
Speaker of the House Philip Gunn said, ““I’ve been contacted by hospitals, businesses, and schools pleading that something be done to address the water crisis in Jackson. Unfortunately, the city leadership has not presented a permanent solution or a comprehensive plan. These groups have turned to the state for help, and it seems we will have to evaluate what options might be available.”
Jackson officials declined to comment, WLBT reported.