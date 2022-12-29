State lawmakers expected to address water issues in upcoming session

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Communities across north Mississippi are facing serious water issues and the recent winter weather is not helping.
One local lawmaker said the state legislature is working to get solutions.
"Last year, we devoted $450 million to cities for water and sewer improvements,” Sen. Chad McMahan said. “We'll put some more money with that this year: a couple hundred million dollars. We'll do that for some rural water systems as well."
The senator said state lawmakers are well aware of the water situations affecting communities across the state and it’ll be one of the topics they’ll discuss in the upcoming session.