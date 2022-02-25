State lawmakers are hoping to set aside more money in state's emergency road and bridge repair fund

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Senate Bill 3167 would provide a boost of $300 million to the state's emergency road and bridge repair fund.
Oktibbeha county road manager Hal Bagget said Oktibbeha county has approximately 247 bridges.
15 of those need to be replaced, one is closed, and one is under construction.
He said that if the bill is passed it would help the entire state.
He added that the rural roads are the worst.
"I can think of two maybe three roads right off hand that could easily go $4 million. That is only upgrade. That is not putting any new roads in."
The bill has passed the senate and it is headed to the house.