State lawmakers approve funding for $2.5 billion project in the Golden Triangle

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that will go toward a $2.5 billion economic development project in Lowndes County that Gov. Tate Reeves described as the largest in state history.
They were asked to pass three measures for an expansion of Steel Dynamics: a bill that creates a fund for Project Triple Crown, a bill that puts money into the fund and a bond bill.
The most expensive part of the project would be an aluminum mill that would be built on more than 2,000 acres west of the runway at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. Steel Dynamics already has a major operation east of the airport.
State leaders say the $1.9 million mill would create 700 jobs.
Other parts of the project include:
- $250 million for a future project producing 100 jobs
- $200 million for aluminum mill campus development with 160 jobs
- $150 million for a renewable biocarbon facility producing 40 jobs
- An amount to be determined for a possible future port facility
The state plans to provide $155 million for the project with all but $500,000 going to the aluminum plant. The rest will be spent on the biocarbon plant.
It also plans to provide tax breaks and spend $29 million on public infrastructure.