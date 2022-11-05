 Skip to main content
State issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fulton

Jo Ann Decker

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a woman with dementia who disappeared after last being seen on the north side of Fulton.

She is identified as Jo Ann Decker, 67, of New Albany, who stands 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

She is wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black rubber boots.

Someone last saw Decker around 3 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Street and Bankhead Street, walking east on Bankhead.

Fulton police say people nearby on Highland Street saw a woman matching the description.

If you see Jo Ann Decker, you are asked to call the Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3441.

