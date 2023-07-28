State issues Silver Alert for missing Water Valley woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Friday for a woman from Water Valley.
Bettye Joiner Morgan, 75, stands 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Someone last saw her around 7 a.m. Thursday in Water Valley in the 900 block of Stephens Street.
She may be driving a 2017 gray Hyundai Elantra with the Mississippi license plate YLB1066.
Her family says Morgan suffers from a medical condition that may affect her judgment.
You are asked to call the Water Valley Police Department at 662-473-2722 if you know where she is.