 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State issues Silver Alert for missing man from Yalobusha County

  • Updated
  • 0
Otey Neal Dahl

Otey Neal Dahl

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a man from Tillatoba who has not been seen since the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Otey Neal Dahl, 57, stands 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a black and yellow shirt along with a red cap.

Someone last saw Dahl around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of County Road 2 in Yalobusha County walking west.

Dahl's family says he suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.

You are asked to call the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department at 662-473-2722 option 2 if you see him.

Tags

Recommended for you