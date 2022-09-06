State issues Silver Alert for missing man from Yalobusha County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a man from Tillatoba who has not been seen since the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Otey Neal Dahl, 57, stands 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and was wearing a black and yellow shirt along with a red cap.
Someone last saw Dahl around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of County Road 2 in Yalobusha County walking west.
Dahl's family says he suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.
You are asked to call the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department at 662-473-2722 option 2 if you see him.